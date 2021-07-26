Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.06). Lannett posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Lannett has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $200.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Farber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

