Head to Head Review: BioHiTech Global (BHTG) vs. Its Competitors

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BioHiTech Global to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.11% -11.90% 5.20%

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s peers have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.24 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$13.00 million 24.64

BioHiTech Global’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioHiTech Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 309 1128 1413 38 2.41

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.77%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 79.97%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

