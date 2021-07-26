Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,736 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 44,049 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 125.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $786.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.