Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 85,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter worth $167,000.

In other news, CEO Marshall Kiev purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FIII opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. Forum Merger III Co. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction.

