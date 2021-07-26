Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 85,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter worth $167,000.
In other news, CEO Marshall Kiev purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Forum Merger III
As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction.
Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII).
Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.