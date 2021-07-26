Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 197,243 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,243 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 65.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTT. B. Riley increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.22 million, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. Research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

