Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,690 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WERN stock opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.41.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

