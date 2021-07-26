Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 54,979 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,979 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3,797.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.24 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

