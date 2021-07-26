Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.85% of Electromed worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electromed by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Electromed by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Electromed by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,874.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Electromed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 million, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

