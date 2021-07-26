Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 26,840 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,840 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Green Plains Partners were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 23.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of GPP stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. Green Plains Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

