Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,960 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Preformed Line Products worth $23,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $2,841,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 146.1% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $73.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $82.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.