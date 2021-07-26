Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $414.26 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $415.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.33.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock worth $22,714,742. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.