Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $335.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.76.

MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

