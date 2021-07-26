Simon Property Group (SPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 9.700-9.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $9.70-9.80 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SPG opened at $124.15 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

