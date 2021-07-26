Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Energizer worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after buying an additional 327,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after buying an additional 73,909 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 144.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after buying an additional 591,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $40.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

