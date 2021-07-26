Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,670 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Viasat were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Viasat by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,252.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

