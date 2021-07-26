Stifel Financial Corp Has $416,000 Position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,321,000.

NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $56.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $67.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

