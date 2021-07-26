Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $426,000 Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 5.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 251,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 336,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMH. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have purchased 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH opened at $23.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

