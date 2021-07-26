Stifel Financial Corp Sells 31,551 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,551 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

