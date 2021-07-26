Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Holdings Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $104,365,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $312.56 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.62 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

