Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in ALLETE by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in ALLETE by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALE opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

