Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Director Sells $500,200.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $101.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

