Insider Selling: SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Major Shareholder Sells $364,500.00 in Stock

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SCWorx stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. SCWorx Corp. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.80.

Get SCWorx alerts:

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 147.85% and a negative net margin of 159.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SCWorx during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCWorx during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SCWorx during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.