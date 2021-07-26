Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

