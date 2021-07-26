Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWTR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Twitter by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Twitter by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Twitter by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 187,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Twitter by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 224,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

