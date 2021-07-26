SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,953,000 after buying an additional 1,224,393 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 393,215 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at about $8,833,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.