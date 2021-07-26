Citigroup Cuts The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $854.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $1,145.00 to $854.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

SAM stock opened at $701.00 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $693.21 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,009.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,945,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

