Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

