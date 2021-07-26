Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) PT Raised to $235.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

VMI has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI stock opened at $233.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $19,014,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.