ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report $14.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.40 million. ViewRay posted sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $73.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $77.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.20 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $156.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.02.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

