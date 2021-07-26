PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

NYSE:PBF opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 520,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 301,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $9,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $18,587,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

