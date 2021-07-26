Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $244.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cigna's revenues have been increasing consistently since the last several years. Its acquisition of Express Scripts bodes well. It divested its Group Life and Disability insurance business, which will reduce its debt level and streamline operations. Its expanding international business provides diversification. Operating profitability driven by controlled medical care cost and other operating costs is aiding the company’s bottom line. Higher membership, courtesy of the company’s diversified product portfolio and robust agent network, is a key catalyst. A strong capital position coupled with solid cash generation abilities leads to investment in business. However, higher leverage is a concern for Cigna. Rising operating costs might dent the company's margins.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.81.

NYSE CI opened at $232.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

