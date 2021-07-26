Credit Suisse AG Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Five Point were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Five Point by 37.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 13.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 518,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 61,188 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 50.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

