22,758 Shares in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Arrival as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth about $37,386,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth about $6,884,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

ARVL stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.31. Arrival has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $37.18.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

