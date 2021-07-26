Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gogo were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

GOGO opened at $10.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

