Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Enel Américas by 673.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 1,127,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas S.A. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

