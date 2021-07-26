Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $192.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $197.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.47.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

