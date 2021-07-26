Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.07 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

