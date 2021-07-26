Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after buying an additional 10,098,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,367,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,301,000. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $6,002,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,510,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 235,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

