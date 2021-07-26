Barclays PLC Raises Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBNK. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 107,459 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,346,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 20.72%. Analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,500 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $55,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,732.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,026 shares of company stock worth $3,743,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

