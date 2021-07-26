Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BGSF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BGSF opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a PE ratio of 200.53, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

