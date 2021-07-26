Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Calithera Biosciences worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 199,317 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $2,066,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 75.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 240,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.06 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

