Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.41% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 164,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the period. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.20.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

