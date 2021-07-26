Barclays PLC Sells 49,737 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 49,737 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.