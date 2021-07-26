Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $147.90 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.