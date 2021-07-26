Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 51.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

