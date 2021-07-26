Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 63,800 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

