Cowen Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $125.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.38.

NYSE:EW opened at $109.40 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

