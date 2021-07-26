Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $64.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

