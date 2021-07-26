AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Earns Sell Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their sell rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MITT. TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE MITT opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $167.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.