Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given a $64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.46.

NEM stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

